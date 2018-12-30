The business week ahead

MONDAY: Traders ring out the year in U.S. financial markets after a stomach-churning, roller-coaster ride in the last month.

TUESDAY: Stock and bond markets are closed for New Year’s Day.

THURSDAY: Payroll processor ADP issues its employment survey for December. … The Institute for Supply Management releases its December manufacturing index. … Automakers release U.S. vehicle sales data for December.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department reports U.S. employment data for December.