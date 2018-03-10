The business week ahead

TUESDAY: Boeing Renton will celebrate the delivery of its 10,000th 737, a new MAX 8 model for top customer Southwest Airlines … The Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for February.

WEDNESDAY: The Commerce Department releases retail-sales data for February.

THURSDAY: Airbus installs several new leaders as it discusses its 2017 financial results. Guillaume Faury, formerly CEO of Airbus Helicopters, replaces Fabrice Bregier as head of Airbus Commercial, while Eric Schulz replaces John Leahy as head of sales.