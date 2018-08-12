The business week ahead

TUESDAY: Boeing will update its airplane order website with data for July, adding the firm orders secured at the Farnborough Air Show. The jump in the orders tally is expected to be considerably higher than the figures Airbus released last week, which showed Boeing’s European rival adding just eight airplane orders in July.

WEDNESDAY: The Commerce Department reports on July retail sales and June business inventories. … The Federal Reserve releases data on industrial production for July. … The National Association of Home Builders issues its housing market index for August.

THURSDAY: Nordstrom, which last month outlined the accelerated sales growth it expects to see from a series of large-scale investments, reports second-quarter earnings after the stock market closes. The median estimate of 21 financial analysts was 84 cents earnings a share. The Seattle-based high-end retailer reported earnings of 65 cents a share in the second quarter of 2017 on $3.79 billion in sales. … The Commerce Department reports on housing starts for July.