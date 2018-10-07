The business week ahead

MONDAY: The U.S. bond market is closed for Columbus Day.

TUESDAY: Boeing releases its commercial jet order and delivery figures for September, which will be closely watched to see if 737 deliveries continue the uptick seen in August. A positive number would suggest an easing of the pileup of unfinished jets in Renton. … Political and business leaders gather at the Hyatt Regency in Vancouver, B.C., for the two-day Cascadia Innovation Corridor Conference. They’ll discuss the creation of connections between the Puget Sound and British Columbia regions.

WEDNESDAY: The Aerospace Futures Alliance, the state’s lobbying group for the industry, holds its annual all-day conference at the Lynnwood Convention Center. Keynote speakers include Kevin McAllister, CEO of Boeing Commercial airplanes; Bob Smith, CEO of Jeff Bezos’s space-rocket company Blue Origin; Ashish Kumar, CEO of Zunum Aero, which is developing hybrid electric aircraft; and Constance von Muehlen, COO of regional airline Horizon Air. … The Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for September.

THURSDAY: The Labor Department issues the Consumer Price Index for September.

FRIDAY: JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo report their latest quarterly results, kicking off the third-quarter earnings season.