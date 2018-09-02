The business week ahead

MONDAY: U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for the Labor Day holiday.

TUESDAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for August. … The Commerce Department reports on construction spending for July. … Automakers release August vehicle sales data.

WEDNESDAY: Boeing will host dozens of Wall Street analysts for its annual Investor Day, including tours of its Renton and Everett assembly plants. Analysts will be particularly focused on how management is handling the accumulation of unfinished 737s parked all around the Renton site. The pile-up, which is due to supplier shortfalls, has slashed jet deliveries and cash flow. …

Top executives from Facebook and Twitter will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee as lawmakers continue probing efforts by Russia and other countries to influence social media platforms and meddle in U.S. elections. … The Commerce Department release international trade data for July.

THURSDAY: The Labor Department reports second-quarter productivity data. … The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for August. … The Commerce Department reports on factory orders for July.

FRIDAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Services releases its local home-price data for August amid a rare slowdown in the market from the prior few months. … The Labor Department reports U.S. employment data for August.