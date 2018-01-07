The business week ahead

TODAY: Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will present the keynote at the first day of the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, a widely watched forum for biotechnology companies and other health companies to tout their latest efforts. Local companies slated to present at the San Francisco conference, which runs through Thursday, include Seattle Genetics, Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Juno Therapeutics and Nano­String Technologies.

TUESDAY: Boeing will release final jet order and delivery figures for 2017. As of mid-December, the jet maker had a healthy haul of 844 jet orders. Airbus will report its final 2017 figures later in the month and is expected to top Boeing in orders because of a flurry of large single-aisle sales wins late in the year. However, Boeing is expected to set a new production record in 2017 with delivery of more than 760 airplanes and for the sixth year in a row to beat its European rival in the number of airplanes built. … The CES conference kicks off in Las Vegas, running through Friday. The annual consumer electronics extravaganza is put on by the Consumer Technology Association.

THURSDAY: The Labor Department reports the Producer Price Index for December.

FRIDAY: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics releases bimonthly inflation figures for the Seattle area, as well as the national Consumer Price Index for December. … The Commerce Department reports on December retail sales and November business inventories. … The quarterly earnings season kicks off this week as JPMorgan Chase reports its results.