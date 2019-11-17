THIS WEEK:The Dubai Airshow runs Sunday through Thursday. With the 737 MAX grounded and the widebody jet market slow, Boeing expects little in the way of big orders, while Airbus will likely announce some sales coups. Boeing observers will look for clarity on plans from Emirates, the giant Gulf carrier whose massive 2014 order for 150 of Boeing’s new 777X is still on the books. Emirates CEO Tim Clark has considered whether to swap out some for an order of 787 Dreamliners.

TUESDAY: Home Depot reports earnings.

WEDNESDAY: Target releases quarterly results.

THURSDAY: Macy’s reports earnings.