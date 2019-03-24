MONDAY: Apple is expected to unveil a video-streaming service at a media event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

TUESDAY: Case-Shiller releases its January home-price index amid an up-and-down market in the Seattle area. … The Commerce Department reports on housing starts for February. … The Conference Board releases its Consumer Confidence Index for March.

WEDNESDAY: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, head of the Senate’s subcommittee on aviation and space, will hold a hearing on the Federal Aviation Administration’s role in overseeing aviation safety after two fatal crashes of Boeing 737 MAX jets. Expected to appear are acting FAA administrator Daniel Elwell, Department of Transportation inspector General Calvin Scovel and National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt. … The Commerce Department releases international trade data for January.

THURSDAY: The National Association of Realtors releases its pending home-sales index for February.

FRIDAY: Ride-hailing company Lyft is expected to make its trading debut on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. … The Commerce Department releases February data on new-home sales and personal income and spending.