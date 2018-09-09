The business week ahead

MONDAY: The Federal Reserve reports consumer-credit data for July.

TUESDAY: Port of Seattle staff will present an update at the monthly commissioners meeting on a project to build a $830 million international arrivals facility. … The U.S. Department of Labor is gathering comments on federal overtime-pay rules as it considers changes such as increasing the salary level above which an employee is exempted from overtime. A listening session — from 10 a.m. to noon at the Jackson Federal Building, 912 Second Ave., Suite 566 — is one of five being held across the country. Registration is required (https://seati.ms/signup). … The Labor Department releases its job openings and labor-turnover survey for July.

WEDNESDAY: Apple is expected to unveil its renewed iPhone strategy, with three new smartphone models, at an event starting at 10 a.m. at its Cupertino, California, campus. … The Labor Department reports the Producer Price Index for August. … The Federal Reserve releases its Beige Book, a summary of regional economic outlooks.

THURSDAY: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports bimonthly inflation figures for the Seattle area, as well as the national Consumer Price Index for August.

FRIDAY: The Commerce Department reports August retail sales and July business inventories . … The Federal Reserve releases industrial production data for August.