The business week ahead

TODAY: The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for May.

TUESDAY: In Toulouse France, Airbus is expected to unveil its latest jet: a rebranded Bombardier CSeries airplane with a new Airbus name and livery. … Seattle-based retailer Nordstrom will present its strategic priorities to investors at an event in Los Angeles. The L.A. market, Nordstrom’s largest, is also the first place it plans to more fully integrate the digital and physical sides of its business. The first Nordstrom Local store, a small-format shop featuring tailoring, fitting and other services in West Hollywood, is on the investor day itinerary. … The Labor Department releases its job openings and labor turnover survey for May.

WEDNESDAY: The Labor Department reports the Producer Price Index for June. … The Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for May.

THURSDAY: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports bimonthly inflation figures for the Seattle area, as well as the national Consumer Price Index for June.

FRIDAY: The quarterly earnings season kicks off with Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo reporting their second-quarter financial results.