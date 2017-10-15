The business week ahead

TODAY: Qantas CEO Alan Joyce and a large contingent of Australian media will celebrate the delivery of the airline’s first Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Seattle’s Museum of Flight.

TUESDAY: Microsoft starts rolling out its latest set of new features for the Windows 10 operating system, dubbed the Fall Creative Update.

THURSDAY: Amazon’s deadline for municipalities to submit bids to be the site of the retailer’s second headquarters hits at midnight. The Seattle company has said it plans to spend $5 billion, and place up to 50,000 workers, at its HQ2 in some North American city. It’s soliciting information on specific sites, regional data, and tax breaks and other incentives. … The annual aerospace conference of the British-American Business Council, held at the Museum of Flight in Seattle, includes speakers from Airbus and Boeing and panel discussions on the outlook for the business internationally.

FRIDAY: The 2017 Governor’s Life Science Summit, the 13th annual gathering of life-science leaders in the state to discuss the future of the industry, is held from 7-11:30 a.m. at Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue.