The business week ahead

MONDAY: U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

TUESDAY: The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for December

THURSDAY: Alaska Air will announce its fourth quarter and 2018 full-year earnings. Though rival Delta Air Lines recently warned of a tough few months ahead, in part because of the government shutdown, analysts will look to Alaska’s financial results for evidence of the beginnings of a recovery after disappointing numbers most of last year. … Starbucks reports its fiscal first-quarter financial results after the market closes. … Costco shareholders will be regaled with stories of large numbers — of rotisserie chickens and hot dogs, of toilet paper and eyeglasses — at the Kirkland company’s annual meeting. The doors at Bellevue’s Meydenbauer Center open at 3 p.m. and the meeting begins at 4 p.m. … At Paine Field in Everett, the Air Force will formally take delivery of its first Boeing KC-46 air-to-air refueling tanker. Boeing leadership from Chicago and USAF top brass will attend the ceremony.