The business week ahead

TODAY: U.S. financial markets are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. … Boeing archrival Airbus announces its orders and deliveries for 2017. The European jet maker is expected to report it delivered about 700 planes, lagging about 10 percent behind Boeing. But on the sales side, Airbus should win the order race for the fifth year in a row.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve releases the Beige Book, its regional economic outlook summary, as well as industrial-production data for December. … The National Association of Home Builders issues its housing-market index for January. … The Treasury releases international money-flows data for November.

THURSDAY: The Commerce Department reports December housing starts. … Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates.