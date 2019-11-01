TUESDAY: Election Day will show whether record-setting contributions by Amazon to influence Seattle City Council races successfully swayed voters or backfired.
THURSDAY: October’s home sales are reported by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. In September, the median King County home price was $660,000, a 1.2% decrease from a year earlier and down 6% from the seasonal peak in May.
