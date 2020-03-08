TUESDAY: Boeing leaders plan to mark the one-year anniversary of the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 with a video address to employees reflecting on the tragedy and asserting a new commitment to safety.

THURSDAY: The weekly unemployment report from the U.S. Department of Labor may give the first indication of the impact of coronavirus on the economy. Last week the monthly data for February showed stronger than expected job growth.

FRIDAY: Boeing reports 2019 compensation of its five highest paid executives, including the severance package for departed CEO Dennis Muilenburg.