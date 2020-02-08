TUESDAY: A hearing on “The Future of America’s Aviation Maintenance and Manufacturing Workforce” is planned by U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chair Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., and Aviation Subcommittee Chair Rick Larsen, D-Everett.

WEDNESDAY: Boeing chief financial officer Greg Smith discusses the company’s outlook at the Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference.

THURSDAY: Expedia Group reports quarterly earnings after the market close. In December, Expedia’s board pushed out CEO Mark Okerstrom and Chief Financial Officer Alan Pickerill, blaming disagreements about strategy.