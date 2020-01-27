TUESDAY: Starbucks reports quarterly earnings, as do Apple and Pfizer.

WEDNESDAY: Boeing announces its quarterly results before the markets open, amid widespread expectations for another multibillion-dollar charge for costs of the 737 MAX grounding. After the market close, tech powers Microsoft and Facebook report their results, as does Tesla.

THURSDAY: Amazon reports results for its typically enormous holiday quarter. Analysts expect earnings in the range of $3.98 a share on sales of $86 billion — a substantial drop in profit as the company pours money into its shipping operations, to handle more itself and accelerate shipping speeds.