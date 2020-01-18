TODAY: U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

TUESDAY: United Airlines Holdings reports quarterly financial results, which will be affected by the ongoing grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX. Netflix also reports its quarterly results.

WEDNESDAY: National Association of Realtors reports U.S. home sales data for December.

THURSDAY: American Airlines and Southwest Airlines — the largest U.S. operator of the grounded MAX — report quarterly results.