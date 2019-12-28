TUESDAY: The monthly Case-Shiller index of home prices is released. The previous report found Seattle prices trailing the 20-city average, only growing faster than New York, Chicago and San Francisco.
WEDNESDAY: Stock and bond markets are closed for New Year’s Day. … Minimum-wage increases take effect. Washington state will have the second-highest wage floor in the country at $13.50 an hour. In Seattle, the minimum rises to $16.39 an hour for large employers, and $15.75 for smaller employers that do not provide benefits or the opportunity for tips.
