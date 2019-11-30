THURSDAY: Local area-by-area home sales data for November is released by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. October’s numbers showed Seattle prices rising 3.3% from a year ago, to $775,000, while the median cost of homes in south King County grew even more.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department releases employment data for November. October’s jobs report was considered solid, adding 128,000 jobs even though tens of thousands of workers were temporarily counted as unemployed because of the now-settled strike against General Motors. Though the unemployment rate ticked up from 3.5% to 3.6% in October, that was still near a five-decade low.