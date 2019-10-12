TUESDAY: Third-quarter earnings season begins in earnest with reports from financial powers Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase, as well as Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth Group and United Airlines.
WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve releases its Beige Book survey of current economic conditions. The last one, in early September, found the overall economy continued to expand at a “modest pace.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.