TODAY: The World Trade Organization is expected to release a ruling that the U.S. is entitled to levy tariffs of nearly $8 billion on European goods over illegal subsidies to Airbus. Airplanes and luxury goods could be targets, the U.S. has indicated. A similar case over government support for Boeing in the U.S. is also nearing a final decision.

THURSDAY: Google opens the first phase of its South Lake Union campus. The 600,000-square-foot space expands a local presence that’s already Google’s third-largest U.S. engineering center.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department reports September hiring and unemployment data.