TUESDAY: Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates. Last week the European Central Bank cut interest rates below zero to combat the EU’s economic slump. President Donald Trump, despite the healthier U.S. economy, complained that the Fed “sits, and sits, and sits” when it should be acting just as aggressively.

WEDNESDAY: RUI Holding, the bankrupt Seattle-based parent of Palomino, Palisade and more than two dozen other restaurants, is scheduled to be auctioned off in bankruptcy court in Delaware. Industry giant Landry made an initial bid of $37.2 in early September.