WEDNESDAY: Nordstrom reports its quarterly results after the market close. The last quarter’s report in May brought “executional misses” and a decline in profit and sales. Look for discussion of the October debut of its big, long-awaited women’s store in Manhattan.

FRIDAY: Sales of new homes for July are reported by the Commerce Department. Last week the National Association of Realtors said sales of existing homes had slowed in June, particularly in the West and South.

SATURDAY: A job fair for pilots and prospective pilots will be held at the Hyatt Regency in Renton by Future and Active Pilot Advisors.