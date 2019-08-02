TODAY: The latest data on local home sales is reported by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. Recent months have shown a decline in median year-over-year prices, though the market has been stronger in lower-cost outlying areas.

TUESDAY: Primary election results will show, among other things, whether involvement by business interests and unions in Seattle’s City Council races has influenced the outcomes.

WEDNESDAY: Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announces plans for so-called the Mercer Mega Block, nearly three blocks of city-owned land in the heart of South Lake Union. … Boeing Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg speaks at the Jefferies Global Industrials Conference, where analysts are likely to press for the latest outlook on the grounded 737 MAX.