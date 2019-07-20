TUESDAY: Paccar reports quarterly results, beginning a flurry of earnings announcements by top local companies.

WEDNESDAY: Boeing reports its second-quarter financials, with a large loss foreshadowed by last week’s bombshell about a $4.9 billion charge for 737 MAX “concessions” to airlines. The MAX crashes and its subsequent grounding will be the focus as Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg talks with analysts and the press.

THURSDAY: Amazon reports its earnings for the quarter ended June 30. The company has surprised analysts in three of the last four quarters with much stronger profits than expected. … Alaska Airlines reports quarterly results, following an investor update this month that highlighted positive indicators. Unlike some bigger U.S. airlines, Alaska has been minimally affected by the MAX crisis. … Starbucks also reports earnings. Investors will be closely watching its traffic and sales growth in the key U.S. and China markets.