TODAY: The OPEC+ group of major oil-producing nations, which does not include the U.S., begins several days of meetings in Vienna. The group is expected to extend current output cuts that aim to support prices, which slid sharply in the spring before increasing Middle East tensions pushed them back up.

THURSDAY: Stock and bond markets are closed for Independence Day.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department releases employment data for June. In May, with the unemployment rate at a nearly 50-year low of 3.6%, hiring in the U.S. fell as employers added just 75,000 jobs, seen as a sign that businesses had become more cautious and perhaps had some difficulty finding enough workers.