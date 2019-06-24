ONE DAY THIS WEEK: Seattle-based Adaptive Biotechnologies is expected to complete its initial public offering of stock. The IPO, expected to price between $15 and $17 per share, could raise $200 million or more, one of the region’s largest initial stock offerings in years.
TUESDAY: The S&P Case-Shiller home- price index is released. Local home-price increases have lagged most other big cities this year.
FRIDAY: The Group of Twenty major economies begins a 2-day meeting in Japan. President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping will discuss the trade disputes between their nations.
