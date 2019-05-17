TUESDAY: The National Association of Realtors issues its April tally of U.S. home sales. Existing-home sales waned in March, as expected after February’s big wave.
WEDNESDAY: Amazon holds its annual shareholder meeting at 9 a.m. at Fremont Studios in Seattle. Shareholders will vote on a dozen proposals from activist investors on a range of environmental, social and corporate governance issues. The company’s board recommended votes against them all.
WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve releases the minutes of its last policymakers’ meeting.
THURSDAY: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) convenes a meeting in Fort Worth, Texas, of civil aviation authorities from around the world to present the Boeing software fix for its 737 MAX flight-control system and to discuss what’s needed to get the airplanes back in the air. The FAA and Boeing hope to develop a worldwide consensus on how to resolve the crisis over the safety of the jets.
