TODAY: With Boeing’s 737 MAX grounded after two fatal accidents, the company holds its annual shareholder meeting at the Field Museum in Chicago. Afterward, CEO Dennis Muilenburg will give a news conference to talk about the MAX crisis. … The Federal Aviation Administration begins, in Seattle, a joint review of the MAX’s original certification with aviation authorities from Canada, China, Brazil and the European Union.
TUESDAY: The monthly Case-Shiller home-price report for February is released, amid a cool-down in the Seattle-area real-estate market. … A big day for corporate earnings as General Motors, McDonald’s, Apple, Merck and Pfizer report. … Federal Reserve Board policymakers begin a two-day meeting on interest rates.
FRIDAY: After surprisingly weak employment in February was followed by a more average 196,000 new jobs in March, some analysts expect the Labor Department’s April report to show the economy adding up to 250,000 private sector jobs.
