TODAY: The National Association of Realtors releases existing-home sales figures for March.

WEDNESDAY: Boeing reports first-quarter earnings before markets open. A 7:30 a.m. (Pacific time) teleconference where CEO Dennis Muilenburg takes questions from Wall Street analysts and the media may be dominated by the grounded 737 MAX and the impact of the crashes on Boeing’s financials and its reputation. … Microsoft reports its quarterly financial results after the market closes, as do Facebook and Tesla.

THURSDAY: Alaska Air Group reports first-quarter results after the market close. CEO Brad Tilden and his executive team are likely to discuss further progress in finalizing the integration of Virgin America with Alaska Airlines, and will take questions from Wall Street analysts. … Amazon reports its quarterly earnings as well. …. Starbucks also reports quarterly results. Its last quarter brought better- than-expected profit, thanks to improved U.S. holiday sales.