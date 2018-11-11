The business week ahead

MONDAY: The U.S. bond market is closed for the Veterans Day holiday, but the stock market is open.

WEDNESDAY: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports bimonthly inflation figures for the Seattle area, as well as the national Consumer Price Index for October.

THURSDAY: Seattle retailer Nordstrom reports its third-quarter financial results after the market closes. The mean estimate of 22 analysts is for earnings per share of 66 cents. Meanwhile, the world’s biggest retailer, Walmart, also reports its financial results, before the market opens. … The Commerce Department releases data on retail sales for October and business inventories for September.

FRIDAY: The Federal Reserve reports on industrial production for October