The business week ahead

TUESDAY: Case-Shiller releases its monthly home-price index. The Seattle region has led the nation in home price increases for the last 20 months in a row. … Apple reports quarterly results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY: T-Mobile US, facing regulatory hurdles to clinch its $59 billion merger deal with Sprint, will report its second-quarter financial results after the market close. CEO John Legere may shed light on his progress in overcoming antitrust concerns on a follow-up conference call the company said will provide “free-flowing dialogue with analysts, investors, media and consumers.” … Tesla, which recently asked suppliers for rebates to help it become profitable later this year, reports second-quarter results. The maker of electric cars has been spending heavily to get its factory to produce 5,000 Model 3s per week. … Payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in July.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department releases employment data for July.