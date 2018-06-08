The business week ahead

TODAY: Whole Foods stores in 10 states including Washington, Oregon and Idaho start offering discounts to Amazon Prime members this week, the latest integration of the organic grocer into the Seattle retail giant’s operations.

TUESDAY: The gaming industry’s biggest conference, E3, starts Tuesday at the L.A. Convention Center. The event, which runs through Thursday and is expected to draw 60,000 industry insiders and fans, is typically preceded by a flurry of gaming announcements … Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates. The Fed raised its benchmark the rate in March, and economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal unanimously predict it will do so again this week on its way to four quarter-percentage-point increases for the year.

FRIDAY: The deadline for a signature-gathering campaign to put on the November ballot a referendum on Seattle’s head tax. To qualify, the campaign must collect 17,632 valid signatures from registered Seattle voters.