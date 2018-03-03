The business week ahead

TUESDAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases its home-sale data for February, fresh off a record-breaking January for local home prices … Retailer Target reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

WEDNESDAY: Costco reports quarterly results after the market close. Analysts are predicting per-share earnings of $1.45, after the company said January sales were up 8.4 percent … Payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in February — often an indicator for the upcoming Labor Department jobs report.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department releases employment data for February. In January the economy added a robust 200,000 jobs, and relatively strong wage growth caused stock-market jitters.