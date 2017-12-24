The business week ahead

TODAY: Stock and bond markets are closed for Christmas Day.

TUESDAY: Standard & Poor’s releases the Case-Shiller monthly home-price index for October. The Seattle area has led the nation in home-price increases for 13 months in a row.

WEDNESDAY: The Conference Board reveals its latest monthly consumer- confidence index Wednesday. Last month the index hit a 17-year high, reaching 129.5. The business research group’s index measures consumers’ assessment of current conditions and their outlook for the next six months … The National Association of Realtors releases its pending home- sales index for November.

THURSDAY: The Labor Department reports its weekly tally of applications for unemployment benefits.