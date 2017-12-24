The business week ahead
TODAY: Stock and bond markets are closed for Christmas Day.
TUESDAY: Standard & Poor’s releases the Case-Shiller monthly home-price index for October. The Seattle area has led the nation in home-price increases for 13 months in a row.
WEDNESDAY: The Conference Board reveals its latest monthly consumer- confidence index Wednesday. Last month the index hit a 17-year high, reaching 129.5. The business research group’s index measures consumers’ assessment of current conditions and their outlook for the next six months … The National Association of Realtors releases its pending home- sales index for November.
THURSDAY: The Labor Department reports its weekly tally of applications for unemployment benefits.
Most Read Stories
- Snow arrives in Seattle just in time for Christmas
- Amtrak crews express concerns about training on new route where train derailed | Times Watchdog
- ‘Holy cow, so the train is actually on the road?’ The wreck of Amtrak 501 VIEW
- If there’s ever a time for Earl Thomas to talk to Cowboys, this definitely wasn’t it | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Earl Thomas to Cowboys: 'When Seattle kicks me to the curb ... come get me' WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.