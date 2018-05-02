DENVER (AP) — Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $278.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of $1.28. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 48 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The beer maker posted revenue of $2.87 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.33 billion, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.44 billion.

Molson Coors shares have decreased 13 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has declined almost 1 percent. The stock has declined 25 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TAP