BOSTON (AP) — Mohegan Sun is seeking to overturn Wynn Resorts’ Boston-area casino license.

The Boston Herald reports the Connecticut casino company submitted new filings in Superior Court in Boston this week in a 2015 lawsuit challenging the Massachusetts Gaming Commission’s decision to award Wynn the lucrative license over Mohegan Sun the previous year.

Mohegan Sun argues that recent allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn are further proof the state’s licensing process was biased and flawed.

Steve Wynn stepped down as company CEO earlier this year but denies the allegations against him.

The gaming commission opposed Mohegan’s motion in a legal brief, arguing that its investigation of Wynn Resorts is ongoing, including why a $7.5 million settlement between Steve Wynn and a former employee was not previously disclosed.

