LAS VEGAS (AP) — A museum in Las Vegas lets visitors pretend to be police officers to show the complexity of the decisions that law enforcement officers face when they encounter situations that may require use of deadly force.

The new hands-on, use-of-force exhibit at the Mob Museum gives visitors a pistol that shoots plastic pellets and walks them through digital and live role-playing scenarios, including a home invasion.

Participants first receive a video introduction from a Las Vegas police captain and go through a quick target-shooting practice.

All along, museum facilitators teach visitors gun safety practices, use-of-force guidelines and other police procedures.

The most recent renovation of the courthouse-turned-museum also added an interactive crime lab and a working speakeasy, complete with on-site distilled moonshine.