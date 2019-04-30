BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he hopes for “substantial progress” in talks with Chinese officials aimed at ending a tariff war over Beijing’s technology ambitions.

Mnuchin arrived Tuesday in Beijing for the latest negotiations on the trade fight between the two biggest global economies, which has rattled financial markets.

Mnuchin noted most talks are scheduled next week in Washington and said: “We hope to make substantial progress in these two meetings.”

Mnuchin expressed hope Monday the latest talks will make enough progress so that U.S. officials can recommend to President Donald Trump whether to make a deal with Beijing.