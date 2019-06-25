NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mitsubishi Motors announced on Tuesday that it is relocating its North America headquarters from California to Tennessee, a move that will bring the Japanese automaker closer to its sister company Nissan and strengthen Tennessee’s growing reputation as an epicenter of the automotive sector.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe — who made the announcement with Mitsubishi Motors North America — say the headquarters move from Cypress, California, to Franklin, Tennessee, will result in an $18.25 million investment in the region and approximately 200 jobs.

Lee and Rolfe added that they met with Mitsubishi’s global executives last week to convince them to move to Tennessee while in Japan during the Republican governor’s first trade mission.

“As we drive toward the future, this is the perfect time for us to move to a new home. While we say farewell to the Golden State with a heavy heart, we’re excited to say hello to Music City,” Fred Diaz, Mitsubishi Motors North America’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

Mitsubishi Motors’ North America headquarters has been located in California since 1988. The company expects the relocation will begin in August and will be completed by the end of the year. Initially, a temporary office will handle operations to allow the company time to identify a permanent office.

Nissan has a production plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, and owns a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors.

“Over the years, Tennessee has become the epicenter of the Southeast’s thriving automotive sector, and I’m proud Mitsubishi Motors will call Franklin its U.S. home and bring 200 high-quality jobs to Middle Tennessee,” Lee, who took over the office this year, said in a statement.

Tennessee officials say the state has the fastest rate of headquarter job growth among states in the southeast.