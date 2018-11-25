TOKYO (AP) — The board of Mitsubishi Motors is meeting to decide whether to oust Carlos Ghosn as chairman at the Japanese automaker, which is allied with Renault-Nissan.

Ghosn was arrested a week ago on suspicion of under-reporting his income by millions of dollars for five years.

Nissan Motor Co. ousted him as its chairman and says an internal investigation found Ghosn abused company money and assets.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. said the seven members of its eight-member board will meet Monday.

Ghosn’s arrest on Nov. 19 marked a stunning fall for an executive who dominated the Japanese auto industry for two decades and spearheaded Nissan’s alliance with Renault SA of France.

Ghosn also led the addition of Mitsubishi into the alliance. Nissan took a 34 percent stake in Mitsubishi in 2016.