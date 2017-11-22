JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Power Co. has reached an agreement with its largest customer on how much rate payers should pay for a power plant, but a state regulator is still holding out for less.
The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. on Tuesday signed an agreement with Chevron Corp. and two other customers. Mississippi Power proposes to collect less than it previously wanted, but won’t have to write off more of the $7.5 billion Kemper County power plant.
Mississippi Power has already lost $6 billion on Kemper.
The Public Service Commission must ultimately approve any rate plan.
Most Read Stories
- Retired Alabama cop on Roy Moore: ‘We were also told to ... make sure that he didn’t hang around the cheerleaders’
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Expect record-high temps, 'copious rain' in Seattle area as we head toward Thanksgiving VIEW
- Fake field goal? An errant challenge? Blame Pete Carroll for Seahawks' loss to Atlanta
- Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Sodo, police say
Commissioners still plan December hearings, because the Public Utilities Staff hasn’t joined the agreement. The staff contends costs of Kemper’s remaining portion, fueled by natural gas, are inflated by money Mississippi Power spent trying to gasify coal.