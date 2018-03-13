JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s jobless rate again set a new low in January, while employer payrolls again set a new high.
The jobless rate fell to 4.6 percent, a new low since current surveys began in 1976, from 4.8 percent in December. That’s down from January 2017’s 5.4 percent. More people reported having jobs, but the labor force shrank slightly. Unemployed Mississippians fell almost 3,000 to 58,000.
The separate payroll survey, economists’ top labor market indicator, reached 1.16 million in December. That slightly surpassed the high set in December, and is a 12,000-job gain over January 2017. After nearly two years of stagnation, payrolls began surging in late 2017.
January’s U.S. unemployment rate was level from December at 4.1 percent.
Most Read Business Stories
- Cutting the cord: Streaming instead of cable TV means complicated choices, and some trade-offs
- Facebook, with 2,000 employees in Seattle, expands into new building VIEW
- From PepsiCo janitor to exec — powered by spicy Cheetos and entrepreneurship
- Costco says extra profit from tax cuts will be shared with employees
- Female Microsoft workers file 118 gender-bias complaints in 7 years; firm finds only 1 was ‘founded,’ lawsuit plaintiffs say
The U.S. Labor Department released figures Monday, adjusted to cancel out seasonal changes.