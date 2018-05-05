JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Economic growth slowed in Mississippi in 2017, with economic growth ranking 46th among states.

Gross domestic product numbers released Friday by the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis measure economic output of each state.

Mississippi’s economy grew 0.3 percent in 2017, compared to 2 percent growth in 2016. Growth was led by wholesale trade and durable goods manufacturing. Weakness was widespread across the economy. Sectors shrinking included government, nondurable goods manufacturing, agriculture, construction and arts, entertainment and recreation.

Nationwide, economic output rose 2.1 percent during 2017.

Mississippi’s $112 billion economy remains smaller than in 2008 in inflation-adjusted terms. Economic output by private industry finally surpassed 2008 last year.

Washington grew most among states at 4.4 percent. Louisiana was the only state where the economy shrank.

The preliminary numbers will be revised.