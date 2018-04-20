TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi bank will pay $146 million in stock and cash to buy a Texas bank.
Tupelo-based BancorpSouth announced Thursday that it would buy Icon Capital Corp, whose Icon Bank has seven offices and $794 million in assets in the Houston area.
BancorpSouth will pay stock valued at $128.3 million, plus $17.5 million in cash. The move will more than double BancorpSouth’s presence in Houston, continuing its westward expansion after it purchased another Texas bank and one in Louisiana late last year.
BancorpSouth tells investors that the merger gives it better access to the fast-growing Houston market.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon workers' median pay in 2017: $28,446
- Metals-forging firm near Boeing Field closing after 8 decades so real estate can be sold
- Southwest Airlines sought more time for inspections before Boeing 737’s engine exploded
- Southwest 737 accident kills passenger, raises engine concerns
- 'Nerves of steel': She calmly landed the Southwest flight and broke barriers as a fighter pilot
Icon’s top two executives will remain with BancorpSouth after the sale.
BancorpSouth expects to complete the merger during the second half of 2018, adding to profits within a year.