BEIJING (AP) — The apparent detentions of two Canadian men in China this week have raised the stakes in a three-way international dispute with the United States.
The Canadian government said late Wednesday that entrepreneur Michael Spavor went missing after reporting that he was being questioned by Chinese authorities. His disappearance follows the detention of former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig in Beijing on Monday.
The two cases ratchet up pressure on Canada, which is holding a Chinese telecommunications executive wanted by the United States.
The U.S. is seeking the extradition of Huawei Technologies’ Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Vancouver on Dec. 1.
China has reacted angrily to her detention and demanded her release. It has not confirmed that Spavor or Kovrig has been detained.