ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s two largest export markets are touting the benefits of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that Canadian Consul General Paul Connors and Mexican Consul Gerardo Guerrero have been expressing their support for NAFTA to Minnesota factories, farmers and workers.

Minnesota imported an estimated $10 billion worth of products from Canada last year, while export $4.3 billion there. The state Department of Employment and Economic says Minnesota imports $2 billion from Mexico and exports $2.4 billion.

Guerrero says those numbers would look differently without NAFTA.

DEED Commissioner Shawntera Hardy says the NAFTA export market has grown about 50 percent in Minnesota since 1994.

NAFTA may be headed for a renewal in Washington, D.C., as early as next month.

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org