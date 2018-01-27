MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Student Association wants the University of Minnesota to switch from an outside dining service vendor to a self-operated dining service.
Minnesota Daily reports that the recommendation was prompted by the upcoming expiration of the university’s contract with food supplier Aramark. The university’s partnership with the vendor began in 1998 and the current contract will expire in 2020.
The association recommended the university operate their own dining services in order to better cater to students’ needs. The association discussed nutrition, sustainability and dietary restrictions when formulating the proposal.
The association also recommended extending dining hall hours, offering better quality fresh produce, finding more ways to be sustainable and creating an on-campus grocery store.
University administration will make the final decision regarding any changes to the dining services.
Information from: The Minnesota Daily, http://www.mndaily.com/