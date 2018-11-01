ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota officials are set to announce whether they are granting permits for a planned copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will announce its decision Thursday on permits sought for the planned PolyMet copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota.
Environmentalists have opposed the mine for fear it could pollute pristine waters.
PolyMet says it can operate the proposed mine near Hoyt Lakes and Babbitt without harming the environment while creating hundreds of badly needed jobs on Minnesota’s Iron Range.
Paula Maccabee, an attorney for environmental group WaterLegacy, said environmentalists will likely appeal if permits are granted.